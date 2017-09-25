Senator Rounds to Host Tele-Townhall on Wednesday

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is inviting all South Dakotans to join him in a live, toll-free tele-townhall on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at 7:50 p.m. CT/6:50 p.m. MT to discuss issues important to South Dakotans. During the tele-townhall, Rounds will be taking live questions from participants.

You can participate in the tele-townhall by calling the number or clicking on the link below:

What: Tele-townhall

When: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at 7:50 p.m. CT/6:50 p.m. MT

Call #: 877-229-8493

Pin #: 115923

Livestream: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=15923

If you are unable to join the call but would like to leave a message for Senator Rounds, you can always contact him by calling one of his offices or emailing him on his website at www.rounds.senate.gov.

**Please note that the phone line will go live approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

