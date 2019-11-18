Senator Stace Nelson retiring from politics effective Dec 10 to spend more time with family

From the Freeman, SD Newspaper, apparently State Senator Stace Nelson e-mailed the papers this afternoon and decided to retire from politics, effective December 10th:

Stace Nelson, who is known for challenging establishment politics and was responsible for introducing legislation in 2018 that led to chislic being named the official state “nosh,” is stepping aside as a District 19 Senator serving in the South Dakota Legislature.

In an email sent to area newspapers Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17, Nelson said he is retiring from politics, effective Dec. 10, for reasons that include being slowed by military service-related injuries.

“While not the only reason for my departure from politics, it is a contributing factor,” he wrote. “My family has been after me for years to get out of politics; my beloved wife has been more than patient despite how unfair it has been to her over the years. I will no longer leave my wife home alone for days on end while in session in Pierre.”