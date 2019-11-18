Senator Stace Nelson retiring from politics effective Dec 10 to spend more time with family

From the Freeman, SD Newspaper, apparently State Senator Stace Nelson e-mailed the papers this afternoon and decided to retire from politics, effective December 10th:
Stace Nelson, who is known for challenging establishment politics and was responsible for introducing legislation in 2018 that led to chislic being named the official state “nosh,” is stepping aside as a District 19 Senator serving in the South Dakota Legislature.
In an email sent to area newspapers Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17, Nelson said he is retiring from politics, effective Dec. 10, for reasons that include being slowed by military service-related injuries.
“While not the only reason for my departure from politics, it is a contributing factor,” he wrote. “My family has been after me for years to get out of politics; my beloved wife has been more than patient despite how unfair it has been to her over the years. I will no longer leave my wife home alone for days on end while in session in Pierre.”
Interestingly, this comes at a time when State Representative Kyle Schoenfish has been actively telling people over the course of the last month that he’s going to be running for Senate.
Thoughts?
It’s a good thing.
Where are the snowflake conservatives?
Is there a point? And posting random links doesn’t count.
For all the attention he sought, his only achievement is chislic.
Another vote for hemp will be gone
Young Mr. Nelson will go out as the least effective in the legislatures since Mr. Kloucek…an ignominious capstone on his bloated false conservatism and bloviating floor speeches.
The only question is will they leave the stall on the east name named in his honor?
The RINOs should be rejoicing.
I think he has decided the impact on his family is greater than they deserve. As always, I think we should take announcements at face value, wish him the best, and thank him for his service.
Ya right Troy…..you RINOs will be celebrating. Nobody to keep the Oligarchy accountable any more. The Conservatives are dead.
Da! Power to the proletariat!
Does that mean he is resigning?
It does.