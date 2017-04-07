Senator Thune – a busy agenda coming up for the US Senate

In keeping with true South Dakota hospitality, US Senator John Thune invited me into his office this AM, where we chatted about a myriad of topics; about politics, familiy, and most importantly for this article, what’s coming up in the Senate.

Two items that Senator Thune sees coming up for the Senate are major agenda items for President Trump; Repeal of the ACA and Tax Reform, and the two are inexorably entangled with one another.

Senator Thune noted “You need to deal with the ACA (affordable care act) before we do tax reform, because there’s a trillion dollars (I believe I heard that correctly) of spending that ACA has attached to it that you need to resolve first, so the following tax reform is revenue neutral.”

Coming up in Commerce Committee will be the FAA reauthorization, and within that measure will be talk about a familiar topic in recent years; drone technology.

We didn’t have too long to talk, as the Senator had to get to the Chamber for a very important vote this morning, the confirmation of Associate Justice Neal Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court.

I hadn’t asked, but Senator Thune’s staff asked if I wanted to watch from the Gallery, and while I wasn’t allowed to take my phone inside, I can tell you it was exciting just to be there for the historic occasion.



There was a bit of a line, but I had the pleasure of witnessing Senators Thune and Rounds cast their ballots in favor of our new Supreme Court Justice. (As well as a number of Democrats who walked in, voted NO and walked out.)

What a great opportunity to witness our system of government in action! Thank you very much Senator Thune for the time and the opportunity!