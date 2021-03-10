Senator Thune files statement of candidacy for 2022 US Senate Election. Primary Thune organizer claims they’re bigger than GOP.

It’s on.

South Dakota’s senior US Senator, John Thune, filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission yesterday declaring his candidacy for the US Senate seat he currently holds for the 2022 election:

This comes at about the same time that former GOP Congressional Candidate Bruce Whalen, who has taken up the mantle to try to gin up a primary challenge against Thune via facebook, is declaring that his group is bigger than the South Dakota Republican Party.

“We greatly outnumber the State GOP and can use our vast human potential to defeat Thune and hold the seat for any conservative candidate.” – Bruce W. Whalen.

I’m not sure what to say to that. Other than Ha ha hah ha ha ha ha.

He’s actually trying to base a challenge campaign for US Senate on Facebook likes.

Well, good luck with that one Bruce. You’re going to need it.