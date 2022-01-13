South Dakota US Senator John Thune was on Fox News talking about Democrats trying to manufacture a crisis over voting rights, despite it being as easy to vote as ever:
Democrats are dealing in distraction. They don’t want Americans focused on their many failures – the southern border crisis, skyrocketing inflation, disastrous Afghanistan exit, COVID, etc. – so they are manufacturing a “voting rights” crisis. It’s easier than ever to vote. pic.twitter.com/6egfepI1jR
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) January 12, 2022
One thought on “Senator Thune on Fox News talking about the manufactured “voting rights” crisis”
Anyone scared of this legislation is scared that their policies aren’t popular. If your path to power is by trying to put obstacles in place in order to vote, you are the problem.