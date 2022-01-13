Senator Thune on Fox News talking about the manufactured “voting rights” crisis

@SoDakCampaigns

South Dakota US Senator John Thune was on Fox News talking about Democrats trying to manufacture a crisis over voting rights, despite it being as easy to vote as ever:

One thought on “Senator Thune on Fox News talking about the manufactured “voting rights” crisis”

  1. Anyone scared of this legislation is scared that their policies aren’t popular. If your path to power is by trying to put obstacles in place in order to vote, you are the problem.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.