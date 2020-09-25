From Twitter:
Polarization in our country is at an all-time high. Tech platforms (Google/Facebook/etc) filter online content so Americans see info that echoes & reinforces their own opinions. The result is that many can’t even fathom that reasonable people may have a different point of view. pic.twitter.com/yEdRQf4OZE
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 24, 2020
One thought on “Senator Thune on tech companies filtering the information we see”
Agreed. Do you have a plan to minimize this? It starts with getting tough with Russian bots/bad actors/fake news and ends with government oversight. I doubt either of those are very high on the list of things GOP is excited to tackle.