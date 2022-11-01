Senator Thune OP Ed in Wall Street Journal: Elect the GOP to Keep IRS Auditors From Knocking on Your Door

South Dakota’s Senior US Senator, John Thune has an Op Ed in the Wall Street Journal today pointing out how the Biden Administration plans for the Internal Revenue Service, and warns taxpayers to choose carefully this next Tuesday. Because it may come back to haunt them if Democrats are allowed to continue unchecked:

Few differences between Democrats and Republicans are sharper than their approaches to the Internal Revenue Service. Republicans believe the IRS’s priorities should be fairly administering the law and keeping Americans’ interactions with the agency simple and few, which was a central achievement of our 2017 tax-reform law. Democrats seem to value revenue above efficiency or accountability and are intent on creating a far bigger and more intrusive enforcement-focused agency. With the narrowest of majorities they have implemented radical changes to the IRS while refusing to provide accountability and oversight. If Republican majorities take Congress, that will change.

Like the Obama IRS, President Biden’s has been marked by political bias, management failure and a lack of accountability.