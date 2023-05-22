From Politico, US Senator John Thune is reportedly endorsing US Senator Tim Scott’s Presidential Campaign:
Sen. John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, is endorsing the presidential campaign of Sen. Tim Scott, according to a person familiar with his plans.
The South Dakota senator will appear at Scott’s presidential launch on Monday in South Carolina, the person said. Scott will announce his presidential run on Monday in North Charleston and has already launched an ad blitz.
In backing Scott, the Senate minority whip becomes the highest-ranking congressional Republican to back the South Carolina senator. And he joins his South Dakota colleague Sen. Mike Rounds in backing Scott, who is popular among Senate Republicans. Some members of House leadership have already indicated they support former President Donald Trump’s campaign
9 thoughts on “Senator Thune reportedly endorsing Sen. Tim Scott for President”
Tim Scott is a great guy but not presidential material. Why not endorse Trump or Desantis who actually have a chance of winning. This is only fanning the flames of party disunity!
DeSantis could never win. He’s completely anti-business and shuts down anyone who dares disagree with him. DeSantis is a liberal masquerading as a Republican to gain power…something lots of “Republicans” in Pierre do. RINO RINO RINO
Yeah, no. He is a far right republican through and through. DeSantis and other far right “true republicans” don’t give a crap about the first amendment, have no issues with businesses price gouging people (see Florida insurance rates), love shoving culture wars down out throats, and have no interest in actually governing.
Who gives a rip about a Thune endorsement. He has been useless in the Senate. Maybe he should just do the job we pay him for instead of trying to influence who we vote for.
I’m pretty sure his endorsement of Scott doesn’t work for you. But for those who feel Senators Thune and Rounds are good men with good judgment of integrity and skills, this endorsement is very significant. I’ve never met any of the candidates purported to be running for President and likely never will. But, I’ve met and trust both my Senators, even though I don’t always agree with them on every issue. This endorsement isn’t definitive for who I’ll support but it is significant.
The swamp declares for their candidate. Vomit.
This is great to see. Tim Scott is an incredible person and candidate.
It’s a resignation of sorts.
He doesn’t want to play anymore?
Signifies distrust and internal strife among his team?
Thune and Trump – practically in lock step!?
Trump supports and is cordial with Tim in “getting opportunity zones done”. Are those the same opportunity zones that were on/at the borders of ANTIFA/BLM destruction?