Senator Thune speaks truth to power, noting “If getting primaried is the price for standing up, and speaking the truth, and standing up for the rule of law and the Constitution, then so be it,”

Senator John Thune was recently on Fox News’ “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” and you can’t help but to give him a “hell yeah” for his earlier comments about the election:

“It’s a free country, Neil, and he’s an individual that has a big following out there, obviously, politically, and continues to be a major force in the politics of our country. But, you know, I will do what I have to do in South Dakota. If getting primaried is the price for standing up, and speaking the truth, and standing up for the rule of law and the Constitution, then so be it,” Thune responded. He went on to say the “main thing” going into the 2022 midterm elections is that Trump and Republicans in Congress “are going to be united” in working to win majorities in the House and Senate. He added that, in his view, the country is “heading into a left ditch” because “the Democratic Party is controlled by the Bernie Sanders wing of the party.”

It’s interesting because there had been this cabal of people who read too many facebook memes clucking about Thune accepting the results of the election as somehow being wrong.

Guess what? The cluckers are even more unorganized, still reading facebook memes, while Senator Thune is getting ready for the next election.

Could a primary happen? Sure. It could in the best of times.

But Thune stands strong, the entire delegation including Governor Noem stands behind him, and nothing is going to change that.