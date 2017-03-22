Senator Thune: Staying Ahead of New Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

Staying Ahead of New Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, today led a hearing entitled “The Promises and Perils of Emerging Technologies for Cybersecurity.” The hearing explored the impact of emerging technologies – including artificial intelligence, the internet of things, blockchain, and quantum computing – on the future of cybersecurity.

“Our nation faces an array of evolving cyber threats to our personal data, access to online services, and critical infrastructure,” said Thune “To be clear, cybersecurity is not solely a technology issue. Also, while there is no silver-bullet solution to cybersecurity risks, I believe promoting public-private partnerships on risk management, foundational research, and a robust cyber workforce are essential to combating these challenges. That is why I am excited to continue our committee’s discussion on cybersecurity by looking toward the future.”

Thune noted that he would send letters to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao urging them to prioritize the cybersecurity of federal systems. He is also working with a bipartisan group of senators on potential legislation to ensure that small businesses fully benefit from the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework.

In 2014, Thune co-sponsored the Cybersecurity Enhancement Act, which included important provisions for cybersecurity research, workforce development, and standards. The bill authorized, among other things, the National Science Foundation’s successful CyberCorps Scholarship Program, in which Dakota State University is an active participant.

