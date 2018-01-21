Senator Thune’s Statement on the #SchumerShutdown

Thune Statement on Funding the Government

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, issued the following statement today regarding the Senate’s vote on a continuing resolution to fund the government and extend the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years:

“Democrats continue with their obstruct-at-all-costs approach by threatening a government shutdown over illegal immigration. The continuing resolution includes provisions that should be supported by members of both sides of the aisle — including funding for our troops and a six-year extension of the bipartisan Children’s Health Insurance Program. By forcing a government shutdown, Democrats are preventing our troops from receiving the resources they need to help keep our nation safe, and they are jeopardizing the future of an important program that provides health coverage to children in need. Democrats should end these partisan, political games and join us in funding the government.”

