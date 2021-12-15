State Senator Tim Johns announced today that after a number of years in office as circuit court judge and in the state legislature, he will not be seeking another term in the State Senate.
As he reflected on his many years of service, he had some thoughts about what legislators and others should bring to the table:
“I was proud of it all, frankly,” he said. “The question I’ve always asked is, is there a problem and do we need to address it? I’ve got a Libertarian bent to me and I don’t think we should have any more laws than what we absolutely need to govern us. That’s been kind of a guiding principle for me. Let’s stay out of the things we don’t need to be in.”
2 thoughts on “Senator Tim Johns announces retirement from Legislature”
Tim is an asset to the legislature. He serves honorably, and he carefully considers each piece of legislation before casting a vote. He is easy to get along with and can be proud of his service in both the House and Senate.
Gentleman and a public servant who took his job very seriously. You can quibble with him on how he voted on one bill or another but his approach to the job is exactly what you want.