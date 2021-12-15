Senator Tim Johns announces retirement from Legislature

State Senator Tim Johns announced today that after a number of years in office as circuit court judge and in the state legislature, he will not be seeking another term in the State Senate.

As he reflected on his many years of service, he had some thoughts about what legislators and others should bring to the table:

“I was proud of it all, frankly,” he said. “The question I’ve always asked is, is there a problem and do we need to address it? I’ve got a Libertarian bent to me and I don’t think we should have any more laws than what we absolutely need to govern us. That’s been kind of a guiding principle for me. Let’s stay out of the things we don’t need to be in.”

