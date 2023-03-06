Sen’s Pischke and JFM now trying to bring motion to attack Sen Schoenbeck.

Today in the Senate, Senators Pischke and Frye-Mueller attempted a nutty motion to convene a committee on discipline and expulsion to attack Senator Lee Schoenbeck for “Disparaging comments,” probably referring back to the whole investigation of JFM for her creepy comments to a legislative employee.

Obviously, the Senate saw through the stupidity more quickly than it took to write the motion.

Lt. Governor Rhoden asked for a second on the motion.. And asked again. To utter silence.

And faster than it arrived, the motion died for lack of a second.

Are we done now?