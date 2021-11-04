Services for former First Lady Jean Rounds in Pierre on Saturday, with visitation Friday Night.

An obituary for former First Lady, and wife to US Senator Mike Rounds, Jean Rounds is on-line, and notes that services will be on Saturday with a visitation Friday night:

Jean Rounds, 65, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 2, at her home in Ft. Pierre, surrounded by those she loved. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 5th from 5:00-7:00pm at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with a 6:00pm Prayer Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 6th at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with private family burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. The family will be hosting a luncheon at Drifters Bar & Grille following the funeral mass.

Jean Renae Vedvei was born on October 4, 1956, in Lake Preston, South Dakota, to Alec and Helen Vedvei. The oldest of four siblings, she spent most of her childhood on a farm north of Lake Preston. She initially attended country school near the farm before later going to school in town. She excelled at academics and sports, and was an accomplished musician. Her father especially enjoyed hearing her play the accordion.

After graduating from Lake Preston High School in 1974, she attended South Dakota State University in Brookings. She soon graduated with a degree in office management and went to work at the university. It was at SDSU where she met her future husband, Mike. They were married at the North Preston Church near her hometown on April 22, 1978, and subsequently made their home in Pierre.

The couple had four children: Christopher, Brian, Carrie and John. All were active in sports and extracurricular activities, and Jean loved watching and supporting them in every way possible. She was absolutely committed to their success and documented every minute of it in her amazing scrapbooks.