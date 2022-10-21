Services in Memory of Former Governor Harvey Wollman Scheduled for Sunday and Monday, Oct. 23-24

PIERRE, S.D. – The family of former Governor Harvey Wollman has planned for services in honor of Governor Wollman for Sunday, Oct. 23, and Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. These services are set for Huron and Doland, as the family has declined a state memorial. More information about the plans can be found here.

Pursuant to Governor Noem’s previous flag order, flags statewide will remain at half-staff in honor of Governor Wollman through sundown on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

