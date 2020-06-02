Several of us are in the running to go to the GOP National Convention. (And no Go Fund Me necessary)

I received a very nice notice last night that several of us are in the running to possibly attend the GOP National Convention in North Carolina:

I had received a notice a short time ago that I had the support of my county to attend, and from there, last night I made the list for the region. Huge thank you to the Brookings County GOP and the GOP Region 3 team for your vote of confidence.

From here, it goes to a selection of the state selection board, which will include 3 members of the Trump campaign.

I’m excited and extremely pleased at the honor of making the cut for the final list for consideration!

(And no Go Fund Me necessary.)