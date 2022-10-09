SF Business Story: Ballot attacks on proposed Wholestone Foods ag processing plant not telling the entire story

I just read this article at the SiouxFalls.Business website which provides an interesting spin on the ballot measure coming up in Sioux Falls. A measure that’s been pressed forward to attack the proposed Wholestone ag-processing facility. And if you take what Jodi Schwan found out about a Wholestone plant’s neighbors in a different community, it paints the entire project in a far different light than it’s critics would have you believe:

“My overall impression of Wholestone is they come to a community looking to say and see how they can assist, how they can partner,” Fiala said. “I have just been so impressed. They use their expertise to serve the community. They serve on a number of boards for nonprofits, which is incredibly helpful. They organize volunteers. Those are two examples of many. I wouldn’t say that about every organization in this community, but I am adamant to say it about Wholestone because that’s exactly what they’ve done.”

and…

“No. 1, as far as a steward in the community, you can’t get a better company,” she said. “When they came in, everybody was nervous when they bought Hormel. I think everybody thought it was going to be cut and kill and not ham and hot dog processing, and to be honest that’s not been an issue at all. They thought the higher-level positions would go away, and not so. And it’s a very, very clean operation, state-of-the-art. They’ve done so many improvements it’s amazing.”

I didn’t know what to expect making these calls, but it was eye-opening to hear such effusive praise.