I just read this article at the SiouxFalls.Business website which provides an interesting spin on the ballot measure coming up in Sioux Falls. A measure that’s been pressed forward to attack the proposed Wholestone ag-processing facility. And if you take what Jodi Schwan found out about a Wholestone plant’s neighbors in a different community, it paints the entire project in a far different light than it’s critics would have you believe:
“My overall impression of Wholestone is they come to a community looking to say and see how they can assist, how they can partner,” Fiala said. “I have just been so impressed. They use their expertise to serve the community. They serve on a number of boards for nonprofits, which is incredibly helpful. They organize volunteers. Those are two examples of many. I wouldn’t say that about every organization in this community, but I am adamant to say it about Wholestone because that’s exactly what they’ve done.”
and…
“No. 1, as far as a steward in the community, you can’t get a better company,” she said. “When they came in, everybody was nervous when they bought Hormel. I think everybody thought it was going to be cut and kill and not ham and hot dog processing, and to be honest that’s not been an issue at all. They thought the higher-level positions would go away, and not so. And it’s a very, very clean operation, state-of-the-art. They’ve done so many improvements it’s amazing.”
I didn’t know what to expect making these calls, but it was eye-opening to hear such effusive praise.
An ag processing operation that partners with the community, believes in charity, and according to the story, doesn’t do anything to negatively affect the community it resides in.
Not exactly what the opponents would have you believe.
9 thoughts on “SF Business Story: Ballot attacks on proposed Wholestone Foods ag processing plant not telling the entire story”
Sorry, but I do not trust anyone who says that they will ignore the will of the citizens. They admit that they will build this thing in city limits even if the vote goes against them. OK, then please don’t tell me how great they are. They have proven that they don’t care what we think.
There is no reason to build it in town. It makes no sense. And there are virtually no regulations to keep them in check. They will do whatever they want. It will be too late.
The reason to build where it is going is to be able to tap into city utilities. Those, of the scale necessary, aren’t offered or accessible in townships. They are required to build a facility like this.
They are building a plant on a commercially zoned property. I hope the ballot measure fails miserably. Jeff Broin has made a terrible political miscalculation that will come back to haunt him and POET for decades to come.
Wow. You people think you disregard our vote. And it sure looks like you are harassing a supporter of the measure. A bit heavy-handed, don’t you think?
What is the point of a zoning commission if ballot measures are going to supersede after the fact? Didn’t the “will of the citizens” elect those in power who gave Wholestone the go ahead? Aren’t you worried about the potential liability the city is taking on by denying construction after issuing permits? The SF taxpayers may end up funding a large portion of the plant if Wholestone is impaired.
Oh my. Legal intimidation too. You have lots of little threats in your piggy bank, don’t you?
Ever smelled an ethanol plant? The ammonia smell is worse than pig poop. Broin is a hypocrite.
Is he planning to put one next to the mall or something?
If Sioux Falls wants unimpeded growth, corporate sponsored high salaried blue collar jobs such as Wholestone’s would be a great way to sustain that growth. Not everybody can be a realtor and own property. 🙃
How about this… when we vote… you listen.