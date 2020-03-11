SF City Council Candidate Alex Jensen postcard in mailboxes, talking about being “positive & proven.” Opponent Theresa Stehly is …triggered.

Sioux Falls City Council Candidate Alex Jensen had a postcard hit Sioux Falls mailboxes today, that a reader was nice enough to send me a copy of:

The postcard continues the theme of Jensen’s campaign (which are on billboards across town) talking about the fact he’s running for the office on a message of being “Positive and Proven.”

Unfortunately, not everyone is taking it that way.

Instead of trying to portray herself as being positive or proven, his opponent Theresa Stehly is… Well, let’s just say Theresa is portraying herself as “triggered:”

If Theresa is triggered this early in the campaign because her opponent sends out a single postcard talking about how he’s going to be positive and professional, I suspect she’s going to find it to be a long campaign.