SF City Council not necessarily in agreement with mayor on stay at home order. With good reason. Not everything is done by e-mail.

It sounds like there are members of the Sioux Falls City Council who are not in agreement with Mayor Paul Tenhaken that you can issue a strict (and potentially troublesome) stay at home order to keep people shut in for the next three weeks:
As confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Sioux Falls area hit nearly 1,000 this week, TenHaken formally called for new restrictions that would make it a crime for people in Sioux Falls to move about the city for reasons deemed non-essential.
and..
Among councilors, the conversation centered on what Greg Neitzert and Christine Erickson said is contradicting language in the proposal. The ordinance draft submitted for consideration says non-essential workers are not to go to work, while later a section specifically says businesses are encouraged to remain open.
and..
TenHaken said the reason that language is included is to urge businesses to find alternative means to provide goods and services without operating out of a brick-and-mortar facility.
But that explanation didn’t sway councilors.
“If you don’t have customers, and you don’t have employees, you don’t have business. Period,” Erickson said.
And Christine Erickson is extremely correct.
I look at myself. I work out of the house. I have suppliers in Sioux Falls that work in massive buildings, so social distancing isn’t just easy, it’s the norm. I work and order remotely, but there can come times where I have to pick up product. If it becomes a crime for those businesses to operate, or for me to back a truck up and load boxes as I pick them up, I’ll get my supplies elsewhere, and drive through Sioux Falls. Which means my revenue goes elsewhere, and those businesses are deprived of the income.
Frankly, when Mayor TenHaken says that they’re urging “alternative means to provide goods and services without operating out of a brick-and-mortar facility,” I’m left shaking my head because there are some goods that ONLY come out of a brick and mortar facility. It’s not like people are going to use things like a printing press in their #@% garage.
And if you can’t get product in Sioux Falls, I know I’ll just go elsewhere.
I might not be as harsh on the Mayor as my guest columnist on the topic, but Paul needs to realize that not everything can be done electronically via e-mail, and someone has to do the work. Maybe that’s not the intent of the ordinance, but if that’s the case, they’d better get much more specific, fast.
It’s not much use turning cities into police states and going overboard as you claim to be protecting society if you destroy it in the process.
Yes, there is a difference of opinion at the city council level in Sioux Falls, Brookings, Aberdeen, Watertown, etc., over how to best proceed. The unfortunate thing, however, is that the public now believes that COVID19 is not a big deal anymore because the Governor doesn’t think its a big deal anymore. The comments consistently raised at all city council meetings has been: “If this was a big deal, the Governor would issue a stay at home order, but because she hasn’t, why should we?” Very unfortunate messaging.
I think the Governor considers it with great gravity, but she also realizes that while you might want everyone to stay at home, someone still has to make the donuts.
A real stay at home order means you are in lockdown, you leave for nothing for a period of time. No need to have a fake stay at home order that does nothing because people need to leave to buy things etc, which requires employees to be present so people will be out working and interacting anyway.
Outside of Smithfield, our state is absolutely a success story and why a stay at home order statewide isn’t needed and won’t be effective. Mayor Paul knows the rules in his city. They should have been proactive and had a first reading several weeks ago so it would only take them a week to implement when something hits (if they felt it was needed). He did a poor job trying to force the governor instead of trying to take action in his own city.
Smithfield did a terrible job providing PPE, TERRIBLE and they should be held accountable. Call Jacks Links or other plants, they took drastic steps to protect staff. Paul needs to act like a leader, not a child left with no options. Why didn’t SF get on Smithfield to check on their PPE and mitigation plan?