SF City Councilor Theresa Stehly claims “we are on the brink of martial law”

In case you were missing the non-election year Theresa Stehly as opposed to the one that pretends to be positive for the media, it sounds like we had a glimpse of it last night, according to the Argus Leader, as Sioux Falls City Councilors discussed the previously approved sewage treatment plant:

Councilor Theresa Stehly, who for months has publicly opposed the project based on its size, isn’t sure the rate modeling done is still sound considering the collapse of the stock market in recent days, the mass closures and forced quarantines happening around the country and the financial hardships people are bracing for as a result.

“I would really like to slow this thing down” Stehly said. “We are on the brink of Martial Law. … We don’t know where we’re going to end up.”

and…

Councilor Curt Soehl took issue with Stehly invoking the COVID-19 pandemic into unrelated discussions, calling it “hysteria.”