SF Councilor Stehly attacking people up until the last bitter moment.

As opposed to simply thanking her supporters during her last City Council meeting, “Terrible” Theresa Stehly appears to be throwing rocks until the last bitter moment of her career as a city councilwoman in Sioux Falls:

Stehly says the council has a tendency to listen to developers and department heads, not the citizens. — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) July 8, 2020

Stehly says thanks to the 14,000+ people who voted for and supported her. “My opponent raised a record breaking $117,000 to get into the office.” — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) July 8, 2020

And it gets better.. as the person who brought the Democrat State Party Chair in for her recount claims that the Republican Party brought politics into the election:

“It’s disappointing to me that we allowed the Republican party to come in and put their hand print all over this election.” – TS — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) July 8, 2020

Stehly is using a power point to run through her accomplishments during her time involved with Sioux Falls civics, some of which pre-date her time in office — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) July 8, 2020

About the time that people were wondering if it was ever going to end, Councilor Christine Erickson did try to wrap things up on a positive note at the end of the “Theresa show” part of the meeting:

“I want to thank Councilor Stehly for her four years of service and I wish her the best,” said Councilor Christine Erickson, who has numerous public spats with Stehly.

Read that here.

…It’s almost as if the councilors are seeing light at the end of a long and cranky tunnel.