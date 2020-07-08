SF Councilor Stehly attacking people up until the last bitter moment.

As opposed to simply thanking her supporters during her last City Council meeting, “Terrible” Theresa Stehly appears to be throwing rocks until the last bitter moment of her career as a city councilwoman in Sioux Falls:

And it gets better.. as the person who brought the Democrat State Party Chair in for her recount claims that the Republican Party brought politics into the election:

About the time that people were wondering if it was ever going to end, Councilor Christine Erickson did try to wrap things up on a positive note at the end of the “Theresa show” part of the meeting:

“I want to thank Councilor Stehly for her four years of service and I wish her the best,” said Councilor Christine Erickson, who has numerous public spats with Stehly.

…It’s almost as if the councilors are seeing light at the end of a long and cranky tunnel.

  1. Anonymous

    It’s sad. She’s obviously not a very happy person. Alex Jensen never attacked her even though they could have. He’s just a person with a lot more maturity than her.

