SF Councilor Theresa Stehly to vote against Mayoral hire who pointed out her misinformation on Facebook

In Sioux Falls, there’s a bit of controversy going on because City Councilor Theresa Stehly doesn’t like one of the new Mayor’s city hires.

So, why exactly is Stehly opposing him…

Reisdorfer isn’t unfamiliar to city government, having served on the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Board while volunteering his time in other capacities. But that’s not how he got on the radar of Stehly, who Thursday plans to formally announce her opposition to his appointment during an afternoon press conference due to what she says was behavior “unbecoming” of someone looking to enter public service. “We need the person with the highest integrity, but my experience with this guy has been anything but,” she told the Argus Leader Wednesday. “I think his attitude was that of a bully.” Stehly’s concerns about Reisdorfer stem from a series of social media exchanges the two had during the deliberation process underwent by the Parks Board and the City Council about choosing a third party to run public golf courses in Sioux Falls.

Read that here.

So, what was this egregious sin that Reisdorfer allegedly committed against Stehly?

Apparently, according to Stehly, it’s now “bullying” to point out on facebook when an elected official is slinging B.S.:

And from the original post…

The public’s ears must be burning over all that scathing bullying that Stehly had heaped upon her. Or possibly she’s coming off as more of a vengeful snowflake over being caught.

It sounds like the only sin Jason Reisdorfer is guilty of is calling out an elected official – Stehly – for spreading misinformation and when caught trying to edit the narrative. By announcing her opposition to his hiring because of this, it looks like she’s fighting against the very thing she claims to champion.

If anyone is bullying anyone in this situation, it’s certainly not Reisdorfer.

This one is all on Theresa Stehly for using her public office to silence and punish a critic.

Playing the victim isn’t going to work for Stehly in this case. Because there’s no doubt who the bully is in this situation. And it certainly isn’t Reisdorfer.

And if she can’t be the bigger person, she probably needs to be in a different line of work than representing people.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...