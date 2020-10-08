From my mailbox, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is noting that according to a recent poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, his popularity is quite high at 74%:
You can read the survey with crosstabulations here, but below you can read the executive summary.
Sioux+Falls+SD+Mayoral+Memo by Pat Powers on Scribd
One thought on “SF Mayor TenHaken noting 74% Job Approval, 65% of Sioux Falls believes he’s on the right track.”
I suspect that as more 5G is installed, this rate will quickly approach 100%.