SF Mayor TenHaken noting 74% Job Approval, 65% of Sioux Falls believes he’s on the right track.

@SoDakCampaigns

From my mailbox, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is noting that according to a recent poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, his popularity is quite high at 74%:

You can read the survey with crosstabulations here, but below you can read the executive summary.

Sioux+Falls+SD+Mayoral+Memo by Pat Powers on Scribd

One thought on “SF Mayor TenHaken noting 74% Job Approval, 65% of Sioux Falls believes he’s on the right track.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.