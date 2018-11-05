Shad Olson is threatening to “start naming names,” while claiming hundreds of women have “sent him the goods.”

Campaign consultant, one-man Air Supply cover band, and occasional TV newsreader Shad Olson went off on a rant a few days ago grousing about people trying to discredit him.

And you’d better listen up, because he claims that women desire him, and people are shaming him…

Or, maybe I just empty the contents of MY inbox and sow divorce, dissension and marital discord into about 200 marriages involving unhappy wives who’ve had a glass or two too many and sent me the goods while watching me on the 10pm news. Don’t worry, ladies. Never would. The real kicker is….every single person, in every single scenario named above is a flaming liberal porkchop. And yet, despite what I know, I’ve never once used that information as a political weapon. That’s who I am. And you. You’re so desperate to discredit me, you’re on my page and elsewhere spreading lies and stupidity and waving your mentally challenged hypocritical shaming finger in my direction, while your glass house begs for a slingshot and a pocket full of stones provided eagerly by people who know your secrets, too and are sick of your crazy.

So, you’re all stupid, and you should knock it of, or he’s going to “start naming names” and telling tales. Read it… well, you can just read it all below.

It’s kind of hard to wrap your arms around some of it, but the BS meter is definitely blaring when you’re reading his claim that “about 200” unhappy wives have “sent him the goods” while watching him on the 10pm news. Unless there’s a secret community of women who have a thing for dudes whose eyes are too close together and prattle on about themselves.

The election is tomorrow, so there’s definitely better entertainment available.

Turning the channel…

