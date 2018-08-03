Shad Olson telling facebook that he’s close to running for Gov. And he’s all out of love for the GOP.

Are you missing ridiculously long press releases? They may be back.
From Facebook, Shad Olson – superfan of former Gordon Howie and Neal Tapio campaign person Shad Olson – is telling Shad’s facebook friends that Shad is about to pull the trigger on a run for Governor, because it sounds like Shad is fed up with SDGOP:
Shad seems to have something against South Dakota Republicans.
Perhaps we could say he’s…. all out of love?
(If we say he’s all out of love, we’ll have to do it with echo enabled, apparently.)
Stay auto-tuned.
we live in a state where it’s perhaps more true than anywhere else in the entire nation, that old fashioned retail politics is unbeatable. get your volunteerism up, run for and win lesser public office, serve well, step up to the state house, then to the state senate, then party leadership, and THEN look at the governors race. this state has proven time and time again that efforts to short circuit and circumvent the system just don’t work. if you can’t follow the tried and true path in one of the two major parties, you’re pretty well screwed in south dakota.
Or you can croon the musical stylings of an Australian soft-rock duo.
if you do it well, that’s not a minor thing at all. no sir.
Shad should audition for “The Voice.” He probably wouldn’t get any chair turns, but his odds would be far better than getting elected Governor.
The Tapio wing is coming out against Noem. Shad saw tapio get 24% of the GOP primary and will now try to ride the anti Islam wave in the general which will be interesting.
Shad is articulate if not a boob.
I hope he runs an all out social media campaign featuring his voice.
What he really wants is Kristi Noem to come to him and say, “Don’t run Shad. I’ll give you a nice cushy government job when I win.” He’s making his play to go on the dole.