Shantel Krebs for Congress Pre-Primary FEC: $40k raised, $212k spent, $224K Cash on Hand

Shantel Krebs for Congress’  pre-primary FEC Report is up for the pre-primary reporting period of 4/1/18 through 5/16/18.  While she has cash on hand, her fundraising was just so-so:

Shantel Krebs Pre Primary FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Krebs took in a little under $40,000 for fundraising at $39,978. $212,161 went out the door on expenses, leaving Shantel 212,161 to go into the last few weeks with.

  1. Litz

    Krebs was the overall winner of the debate tonight.
    Tapio was laconic on the issue of Islam and will therefore not make a national news cameo 🙁
    Dusty Johnson was Dusty Johnson

