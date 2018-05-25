Shantel Krebs for Congress Pre-Primary FEC: $40k raised, $212k spent, $224K Cash on Hand

Shantel Krebs for Congress’ pre-primary FEC Report is up for the pre-primary reporting period of 4/1/18 through 5/16/18. While she has cash on hand, her fundraising was just so-so:

Shantel Krebs Pre Primary FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Krebs took in a little under $40,000 for fundraising at $39,978. $212,161 went out the door on expenses, leaving Shantel 212,161 to go into the last few weeks with.

