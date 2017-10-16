Shantel Krebs 2017 3rd Quarter FEC Report: $133k raised, $48.5k Spent, $311K cash on hand.

Shantel Krebs has just filed her 3rd quarter report with the FEC, and here’s what the numbers show:
132,933.21 raised. 48,532.64 spent, 310,870.61 Cash on hand.
Shantel Krebs2017Q3 by Pat Powers on Scribd
The final page of the report indicated that Krebs had paid off a debt to Red Print Strategies for video work, as well as spending a bit over 10K to her general consultant Red Print Strategies.
Who showed Krebs the money? Legislators donating included Dr. Les Heinemann, Deb Soholt, John Mills, former State Senators Tom Dempster & Eldon Nygaard, former State Rep Deb Fischer-Clemens & Don Van Etten, former Governor Frank Farrar, former US Senate Candidate Ron Schmidt, and new Family Heritage Alliance honcho Ed Randazzo. She also took in a PAC donation of $2000 from the NATIONAL CHICKEN COUNCIL POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE.
very respectable numbers.
Is this the third straight quarter that she has outraised Dusty Johnson?
Yes.
By $15k? Snore.
Somebody did an Avera fundraiser…lots of their execs.
Also, former Sec. of Ag Walt Bones, DSU President Griffiths, and Retailers ED Shawn Lyons. Looks like the Husteads of Wall Drug are backing different horses.
Both of these candidates have some impressive names in their corner.