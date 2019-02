Former Secretary of State Shantel Krebs apparently left office with a small nest egg of money from her primary election loss back in June of 2018.

On 1/23/19, Krebs filed a year-end report noting her final payoffs to consultants, and that 7 months after the election, she has a remaining balance of $26,675 cash on hand in her campaign account.

Krebs Year End 2018 by on Scribd

Like this: Like Loading...