Shantel Krebs for Congress takes hit in 2017 4th Quarter FEC Report – $77K raised. $27K Spent, $362k Cash on hand.

Shantel Krebs has filed her 4th Quarter FEC Report for 2017, and after narrowly winning the cash race in the previous two quarters, it appears that she’s slowing down greatly in the fundraising race.

Krebs 2017 Q4 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Krebs took a hit in the fundraising, only raising $77,510.69, spending $26,761.69, and leaving her with $361,619.61 cash on hand. For Krebs, that marks a significant drop from the $133K and $131K she raised in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, and is noticeable with not breaking $100K for the quarter.

Comparing that to her competitors, Dusty Johnson, who had $116,715 raised, expenditures of $43,131, and $424,277 in pocket, that marks a $40,000 deficit of money raised in comparison, and an over $62,000 difference of what they have in the bank.

Democrat Tim Bjorkman reported $56k raised, $36k spent and $116k cash on hand, leaving him trailing behind Krebs by $20K in fundraising.

Stay tuned.

