My e-mail box popped up tonight with one of the first Shantel Krebs fundraiser invitations I’ve seen. This one is for an event on June 22nd with a couple of people who challenged Republicans in the primary this past election season, such as Tina Mulally, as well as State Representative Lynne DiSanto:

So, you can eat meat, shoot a gun with Shantel, and try to rope Craig Ericks.

But you might want to give him some lead time to make it fair.

