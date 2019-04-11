Shantel Krebs sitting on $26,675 in congressional account

Posted on by 4 Comments ↓

Courtesy of the Federal Election Commission, it appears that 10 months after her loss in the Congressional Primary Election, former Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is sitting on a pot of cash, $26,675 to be exact:

Shantel Krebs Post election 2019 1q FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

4 Replies to “Shantel Krebs sitting on $26,675 in congressional account”

  2. John

    new content on snow day!YEAH!

    So she can’t keep it right? So she either has to use it herself or give to other candidates right?

    Reply
  3. anon

    She can’t use it for personal uses. Must give it to other candidates, donate it to a nonprofit, or use it for her next political campaign.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.