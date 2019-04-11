Shantel Krebs sitting on $26,675 in congressional account

Courtesy of the Federal Election Commission, it appears that 10 months after her loss in the Congressional Primary Election, former Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is sitting on a pot of cash, $26,675 to be exact:
Shantel Krebs Post election 2019 1q FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
Non-news.
new content on snow day!YEAH!
So she can’t keep it right? So she either has to use it herself or give to other candidates right?
(No kidding. This weather puts a real damper on politics.)
She can’t use it for personal uses. Must give it to other candidates, donate it to a nonprofit, or use it for her next political campaign.