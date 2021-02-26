Sheriff’s Association, Fraternal Order of Police, SD Chiefs of Police advocating that Attorney General should resign

This afternoon, three groups representing the major law enforcement associations added their voices to those advocating that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg resign from his position as the chief law enforcement officer for the state. From the Argus Leader:

The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the South Dakota Chiefs’ of Police Association and the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association announced Friday afternoon they are “unified in requesting” that Ravnsborg resign, a call Gov. Kristi Noem made on Tuesday. “Ravnsborg’s involvement in the death of Joe Boever on September 12th have resulted in a lack of confidence in his ability to effectively carry out his duties as the chief law enforcement officer in South Dakota,” the groups said in the joint announcement.

Read the entire story here.

If you recall at the time of his race, a significant number of the South Dakota Sheriffs were Ravnsborg’s base of support in both his Republican convention race as well as the general election contest – which makes this Friday afternoon announcement surprising.