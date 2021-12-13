Shorma to run for South Dakota House of Representatives in 2022

William Shorma (R) of Dakota Dunes, SD is announcing a run for the South Dakota House of Representatives in the new District 17 during the 2022 Election Cycle

The area’s included in District 17 include, Vermillion, Meckling, Burbank, Elk Point, Jefferson, Mc Cook Lake/Wynstone, North Sioux City, and Dakota Dunes and Rural Area’s.

Mr. Shorma served in the 2016 Senate when selected and appointed by Governor Daugaard to fill an open seat for the session, and worked with all members of the legislature to protect all SD citizens.

He will begin his campaign in earnest in Mid February 2022.

Mr Shorma states that “I will continue to use common sense to support and protect all the rights of the citizens of District 17 and South Dakota. I look forward to meeting and hearing from as many of the voters as possible to understand their concerns.”

His 40 years in leadership of Family owned Manufacturing, Farming, and Small Businesses, as well as Non-Profits have given him the experience and wisdom to challenge the logic of may bills that come through the legislature.

Shorma states that we must keep laws from complicating business and stay out of the way of business in South Dakota. “We must also understand the concerns of individuals and our aging population. We must spend your state tax dollars carefully to have the greatest impact on quality education, healthcare, agriculture, business growth, Amendment rights and human rights.”

William and Marcie Shorma have been married for 46 years and have lived in South Dakota since 1992. They have 3 married daughters and 10 grandchildren.