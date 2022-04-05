Should be about done. Watch for disqualification coming for Dems. Senate appears to already be 63% won for the GOP.

@SoDakCampaigns

I think we’re finally about done in term of candidates coming in.  Here’s the Senate List, with a few interesting primaries, and largely dull general election prospects. Mainly because Democrats conceded so, so many seats.  9 out of 35 seats have no race at the moment (Bolded), although there could be an Independent or Libertarian who will lose in the general election.

An incredible 13 Senate seats appear to be headed for a decision at the primary ballot box (in Red), which means that between the races highlighted 63% of the State Senate will be signed and done in June, and held by Republicans.

Race Name Party  District
State Senator Susan Wismer DEM District 01
State Senator Joe Donnell REP District 01
State Senator Michael H. Rohl REP District 01
State Senator Spencer Wrightsman REP District 02
State Senator Steve Kolbeck REP District 02
State Senator Al Novstrup REP District 03
State Senator Rachel Dix REP District 03
State Senator John Wiik REP District 04
State Senator Colin Alan Paulsen REP District 05
State Senator Lee Schoenbeck REP District 05
State Senator Herman Otten REP District 06
State Senator Julie Erickson REP District 07
State Senator Tim Reed REP District 07
State Senator Casey Crabtree REP District 08
State Senator Heather DeVries REP District 08
State Senator Brent Hoffman REP District 09
State Senator Mark Willadsen REP District 09
State Senator Liz Larson DEM District 10
State Senator Maggie Sutton REP District 10
State Senator Sheryl L. Johnson DEM District 11
State Senator Jim Stalzer REP District 11
State Senator Jessica Meyers DEM District 12
State Senator Arch Beal REP District 12
State Senator Jack Kolbeck REP District 13
State Senator Matthew Tysdal DEM District 14
State Senator Larry P. Zikmund REP District 14
State Senator Reynold F Nesiba DEM District 15
State Senator Brenda Lawrence REP District 15
State Senator Donn Larson DEM District 16
State Senator Jim Bolin REP District 16
State Senator Nancy Rasmussen REP District 16
State Senator Sydney Davis REP District 17
State Senator Frederick Bender DEM District 18
State Senator Jean M. Hunhoff REP District 18
State Senator Daniel F. Brandt DEM District 19
State Senator Kyle Schoenfish REP District 19
State Senator Joshua Klumb REP District 20
State Senator Dan Andersson DEM District 21
State Senator Erin Tobin REP District 21
State Senator David Wheeler REP District 22
State Senator Bryan J Breitling REP District 23
State Senator Spencer Gosch REP District 23
State Senator Jim Mehlhaff REP District 24
State Senator Mary Duvall REP District 24
State Senator Kevin R. Crisp REP District 25
State Senator Leslie “Doc” Heinemann REP District 25
State Senator Lisa Rave REP District 25
State Senator Tom Pischke REP District 25
State Senator Shawn Bordeaux DEM District 26
State Senator Joel Koskan REP District 26
State Senator Red Dawn Foster DEM District 27
State Senator David Jones REP District 27
State Senator Ryan M Maher REP District 28
State Senator Beka Zerbst REP District 29
State Senator Dean Wink REP District 29
State Senator John Carley REP District 29
State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller REP District 30
State Senator Timothy R. Goodwin REP District 30
State Senator John E. Teupel REP District 31
State Senator Randy Deibert REP District 31
State Senator Ron Moeller REP District 31
State Senator Nicole A. Heenan DEM District 32
State Senator Helene Duhamel REP District 32
State Senator David Johnson REP District 33
State Senator Janet Jensen REP District 33
State Senator Michael Diedrich REP District 34
State Senator Jessica Castleberry REP District 35

Although, my spies tell me that we’re going to see a big challenge & disqualification for Democrats coming up pretty quick. It may be closer to 66% by the time the day is done. Stay tuned.

2 thoughts on “Should be about done. Watch for disqualification coming for Dems. Senate appears to already be 63% won for the GOP.”

  1. Doesn’t this just mean that the extreme minority party is doing what mafias do in the US? They just take their game to the other party and pretend ala Mitt Romney.

    Reply

  2. Priorities are obvious over at DaToker Press when the tokers completely ignore the posting about a supposed opposition party leaving the vast majority of legislative seats go uncontested.

    Reply

