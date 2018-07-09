Should Legislators use campaign pages to boost their business?

Here’s a new quandary posed by the digital age:

State Rep. Lynne DiSanto yesterday started hawking her Real Estate business on her political campaign page saying “if you like what I stand for, please consider doing business with me.”

(Which is the opposite of when people were boycotting her for what she stood for.)

Now, far be it from me to criticize a little cross self-promotion. But when it involves an officeholder coming up to the line of overtly using their office for increasing their client base, for some it skirts some ethical boundaries.

Should part-time Legislators be able to use their campaign pages & resources to boost their business prospects?

Your thoughts?

