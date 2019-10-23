Should using cocaine and meth no longer be a felony?

A committee hearing was held yesterday where reducing the degree of crime for ingesting drugs such as cocaine and meth from a felony to a misdemeanor. And there seems to be two distinctly different trains of thought:

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said changing ingestion to a misdemeanor would be “disastrous” for the state.

It would make prosecutions more difficult and push the costs onto the counties, according to Ravnsborg. He wants legislators to consider options such as “stair stepping” presumptive probation and creating incentives for working with law enforcement.

and…

Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, questioned why South Dakota feels the need to be the only state that charges people with a felony for ingesting a controlled substance. He pointed out that more than half of the female prisoners and nearly half of male prisoners serving time for ingestion are Native American.