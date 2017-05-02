Since the Dems are trying to hide it…. Coverage of the 2017 SDDP McGovern Day Dinner. Starting with the program.

South Dakota Democrats shut their day’s events coinciding with their 2017 McGovern Day Dinner to the media, and closed the doors.

And in the aftermath, even their sycophants won’t talk about it, as if some magical gag order is being enforced on what Democrats were doing on the other side of the Ramkota this past Saturday night.

So what’s a political observer to do? What are the curious and those plain interested in what went on in the tent show after the carnival barkers closed the tent? Of course, we have the coverage here at the SDWC! And I’ll be bringing you parts of the event as I sift through them.

And to start – here’s the program from the event, including who helped sponsor it:

2017 SDDP McGovern Day Dinner Program by Pat Powers on Scribd

Stay tuned, as I’m just getting started.

