Sioux Falls Argus Leader endorses Kristi Noem in Race for Governor

From the Sioux Falls Argus Leader editorial section, the Argus has endorsed Kristi Noem for Governor:

U.S. Representative Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley have played prominent roles in public service for nearly two decades and are well-known to voters. Their challenge was to prove that they were best suited to tackle a new role as chief executive of the state and distinguish themselves from their opponent.

Both GOP candidates have vowed to transform Pierre if they are elected governor, but only Noem can turn the page by her very presence. She can make history as the state’s first female governor while bringing a different style of leadership, and we believe she is the best choice for the Republican nomination.

In a high-stakes showdown for the GOP nomination, one candidate offers the possibility of a bold new vision in state governance that might be too enticing to pass up. That candidate is Kristi Noem.