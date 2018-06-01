Sioux Falls Argus Leader endorses Kristi Noem in Race for Governor

From the Sioux Falls Argus Leader editorial section, the Argus has endorsed Kristi Noem for Governor:
U.S. Representative Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley have played prominent roles in public service for nearly two decades and are well-known to voters. Their challenge was to prove that they were best suited to tackle a new role as chief executive of the state and distinguish themselves from their opponent.
Both GOP candidates have vowed to transform Pierre if they are elected governor, but only Noem can turn the page by her very presence. She can make history as the state’s first female governor while bringing a different style of leadership, and we believe she is the best choice for the Republican nomination.
In a high-stakes showdown for the GOP nomination, one candidate offers the possibility of a bold new vision in state governance that might be too enticing to pass up. That candidate is Kristi Noem.
I’ve been thinking about this race a lot and I’ve decided to vote for Noem because she’s gives us the best opportunity to win in the fall I don’t see what Sutton even talks about with her
Whereas he’ll talk about scandals Galore and all the stuff Noem has been talking about with Jackley and I agree with the paper for once— I know I am going to go sit down after this— but she gives the best opportunity to clean up Pierre
Has Sutton released all the emails he promised he would? When the time comes I’m sure there will be plenty to say about Sutton. Whether it’s Jackley or Noem, Sutton will get beat.
If the Argus supports her, she has my vote.
EVEN THOUGH the Argus supports her, she may get my vote.
I think jackley’s quote and risk managements quote are being used out of context.
I read the entire article, three times. Did they justify their endorsement on anything more than:
She is new to Pierre?
She is a woman?
She says she is for transparency even though her dismissive attitude of citizen involvement is naive?
Did I miss anything?
She doesn’t have a penis; that’s reason enough.