Sioux Falls City Council election recount done – and results still the same. Alex Jensen still winning.

This facebook comment from Theresa Stehly was somewhat prophetic.

Originally coming in 109 votes short after the June 2 municipal election, Stehly asked for a second look at the ballots and a three-person panel assembled in cooperation between both candidates and the Sioux Falls City Clerk spent nearly 10 hours sifting through nearly 29,000 ballots.

While Stehly did cut into Jensen’s margin of victory, ending up just 97 votes behind when the dust settled on the recount, the end result of the previous vote count held.