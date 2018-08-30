Sioux Falls City Councilor (And Mom) Christine Erickson urging yes vote in School Bond Issue Posted on August 30, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Sioux Falls City Councilwoman (and mom) Christine Erickson is on Facebook today urging a “yes” vote for the Sioux Falls City Bond issue that’s coming up for a vote in South Dakota’s Largest City: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
We will be voting ‘No’ and that’s mostly due to all the information provided by South DaCola’s blog.
If it does pass they may be inclined to install gender-neutral bathrooms, similar to what Kansas City has created.