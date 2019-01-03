Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly on a tear in comment section.

Get out your popcorn.

So, Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly apparently didn’t care for the cartoon I reposted the other day from the Dakota Posts facebook page (because I found it amusing).

Theresa is certainly allowed to not have the same tastes. But then she made it weird…

I’m not sure what the council meeting she was going to had to do with someone’s cartoon, but she immediately made a leap in logic to what seemed to be a paranoid theory about myself, TJ Nelson, and the Mayor acting in collusion …to poke at her in the comment section?

Um.. Okay?

That came at about the same time she started to grind an axe against fellow councilor Christine Erickson on a post from January 2017:

Obviously, you can see my reply.

Shortly thereafter, back on the cartoon post, Troy Jones (an actual constituent of hers) jumped in to give his two cents worth:

And we’re off to the races again.

So, after claiming I’m somehow in a comment plot with the mayor and his staff, and monitoring Councilor Christine Erickson’s whereabouts in 2017, Theresa now started to attack & accuse Troy of working in concert with council members to attack her stances. And claiming he’s somehow angry.

I’m not sure why Theresa thinks everyone questioning her positions is working with alleged enemies on the City Council. Or why she thinks they Mayor & Councilors are plotting against her. But I don’t think she’s earning Troy’s vote next time out.

Regardless, it’s entertainment on a winter evening.

