Sioux Falls Drinking Liberally claims SDDP naysayers will soon be eating “political crow.”

Sheldon Osborne over at Sioux Falls Drinking Liberally is claiming this weekend that things are not as dire as they seem with the South Dakota Democrat Party, and that naysayers will soon be eating political crow:

With all of this, Randy has steadied the SDDP ship and set it on a course which should revitalize it going into the 2020 campaign season. I hope Randy remains in a leadership position in the SDDP. And for those who wonder about the financial position of the SDDP, it is not nearly as dire as some would have you believe. Yes, it has a small amount of debt, less than $30,000.00, which is not unusual for a political party following a hard fought gubernatorial election. But, its monthly revenue should exceed its now pared down monthly expenses by several thousand dollars even without the additional contributions it normally receives and which it has every reason to believe will continue. Those in the South Dakota Republican Party gleefully writing the SDDP’s obituary may soon be forced to eat some proverbial political crow.

Read it here.

Well, that’s a pretty bow they’re trying to put on it. But.

Democrats claim there is a “small amount of debt.” But, I can’t help but wonder about the over $25,000 in impermissible contributions as per the FEC? And the small matter of an upcoming fine that has yet to be assessed?

They can gussy up that pig all they want. But even if they can find a new chair, SD Dems still have a lot of issues still oinking in the background.