Sioux Falls FOP endorses TenHaken. (Of course they do)

Out of my mailbox…

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release March 24, 2022: The Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council Lodge #1 represents the membership of over 230 Police Officers and Sergeants of the Sioux Falls Police Department. The Labor Council is pleased to announce it officially endorses candidate Paul Tenhaken for the office of Mayor in Sioux Falls. The members of our labor union are grateful for the relationship we have built with Mayor Tenhaken over the last few years. He has provided exceptional leadership and the support our officers and sergeants need to ensure public safety for those who live, work, and visit in our city. His vision of “One Sioux Falls” promotes civic unity at a time where others focus only on division. That unity is essential to maintain the quality of life our citizens deserve and move our city forward.

The men and women of this membership support Mayor Tenhaken’s candidacy, and encourage all of Sioux Falls to vote for Tenhaken.

Well, of course they do. Mayor TenHaken has been an advocate for police.

And his opponent? Well, much less so. Here’s a photo from 2020 where she was demanding justice reform…

… where Taneeza Islam was advocating for policing policies to make Sioux Falls more like Seattle and Minneapolis.

In fact, I believe she may have indicated that the Sioux Falls Police and Highway Patrol’s response to the riots at the Empire Mall in 2020 were “militarized”, unjust and improper.

Labor Unions, The Fraternal Order of Police.. anyone else abandoning Taneeza in the run up to the election?