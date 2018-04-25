Sioux Falls Fraternal Order of Police’s full statement on ‘misleading’ Loescher for Mayor TV Commercial Posted on April 25, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ From Facebook, here’s the full statement of the Sioux Falls Fraternal Order of Police’s statement regarding the “misleading” Jolene Loetcher for mayor TV Commercial FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
You know this campaign has jumped the shark when conservatives are trumpeting a union press release. There was no vote from the membership of the FOP, many police officers and family members are irate at this press release. Law enforcement does support precinct policing, Loetscher’s ads never mentioned “local,” although the police chief has said this is the direction we’re heading. If law enforcement didn’t support this form of policing it wouldn’t exist in communities like Sioux Falls across the nation. The union crossed the line here, it’s just hilarious Dakota War College is suddenly pro-labor.
Damage control time.
“If law enforcement didn’t support this form of policing it wouldn’t exist in communities like Sioux Falls across the nation.” Back this claim up.
If that’s the case, you know Democrat Jolene Loetscher’s campaign is in complete free fall mode when a union press release rolls the dem under the bus.
I’ve always viewed the FOP to be more about supporting police officers than advancing a union agenda myself.
Rapid City is already making plans: http://www.kotatv.com/content/news/Chief-Jegeris-pushes-for-new-Police-precinct-480461241.html.
Kinda weak. If I’m reading correctly, it hasn’t been implemented yet. When and if it does, SF should watch to see how successful it is. I have my doubts about this type of policing and about your claims. Was it Paul or Jo who thought it might be a possibility for the future of SF, but currently not the priority?
Any other examples for “across the nation”? Don’t need links, just city names I can do the rest;)