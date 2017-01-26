Sioux Falls Free Thinkers running anti-Trump commercial. They also believe you can cheat death by freezing your head.

The group “Sioux Falls Free Thinkers” is running a weird anti Trump commercial on the KELO Evening news trying to convince us that hate crimes are taking over since the election:

And if you look at their web site, they’re far less veiled about their opinion.

Of course they also believe people have psychic ESP powers, that you can beat death by freezing your head, and they supported Rick Weiland’s IM22.

But you don’t see them putting a commercial on KELOland about those crazy beliefs, do you?

