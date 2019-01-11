Sioux Falls group has a new billboard up accusing males of being “brutes,” and driving young women out of the country.

The odd “Sioux Falls Free Thinkers” group has a new billboard up in Sioux Falls this week.

The self-styled pagan, leftwing group is claiming that 40% of females under the age of 30 want to leave America. The billboard claims that the reason is that females are threatened by “male brutes.”

An article cites that a similar percentage of people in several countries express a desire to live elsewhere, however the study the free thinkers group appear to be taking their numbers from says nothing about “male brutes” driving them out.

But why would this group let facts stand in the way of blaming men?

The brutes.

Like this: Like Loading...