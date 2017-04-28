Sioux Falls Man Violates Bond Conditions in Terrorist Threat Case

PIERRE, S.D.– Attorney General Marty Jackley and Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman confirm today that Ehab Abdulmutta Jaber, 45, Sioux Falls, who was arrested on April 21, 2017 on one count of terrorist threat and possession of methamphetamine, is back in custody.

“The nature and severity of these charges, in addition to further allegations and developments, warrant the defendant be placed in custody. At a minimum, stronger bond conditions are necessary to protect the public,” said Jackley.

Jaber posted bond on Tuesday April 25, 2017 in both Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. As part of his bond conditions he was required to participate in drug testing through the 24/7 program. He violated this condition by testing positive for methamphetamine.

In addition, Jaber has been charged with ingestion of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, class 5 felony, punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment and/or $10,000 fine.

Jaber is presumed innocent until such time as proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Sioux Falls Police Department and being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Lincoln County State’s Attorney. The possession of methamphetamine case is being prosecuted by the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney.

