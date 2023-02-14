Sioux Falls Mayor Pau TenHaken to propose new sales tax for big ideas.

Similar to Republican State Senator Al Novstrup’s multi-year push to create new taxing authority to fund county projects, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is in the news today, similarly looking for local taxing authority for what he terms “big idea” projects that the City of Sioux Falls does not otherwise have a dedicated revenue source to generate funds for:

“We are a low-tax state, and we do not have a lot of revenue sources,” he said as he gave potential examples. “I’m nervous, we’re talking about all this. But a baseball stadium’s $80 million, you want an indoor recreation space with 100,000 square feet, that’s $40 million. We’re at $150 million. How are we going to pay for this? No idea.” and.. “Very tough sell in South Dakota with a very conservative legislature,” he admitted. “But I think it’s a very important thing that we have to consider. If we want to keep dreaming big, these things cost money.

Read the entire story here.

Of course, these all come at the same time Governor Kristi Noem is working to eliminate the sales tax on groceries, among several other efforts to decrease taxes.

Should the South Dakota state legislature be giving more taxation authority to lower levels of government? Or not?