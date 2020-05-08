Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken agrees with Gov. Noem’s position on COVID19 stay at home orders

“In the end, I think the governor’s position was the right position. My position to do that was the wrong position,” TenHaken said of whether or not to issue a stay-at-home order, @Argus_Joe reports. https://t.co/HKC1nzLmp3
— Seth Tupper (@SethTupper) May 7, 2020
In the end, Ten Haken was wrong and is now worried about re-election.
He was fro shutting down business one day and 3 days later after all the public pressure he withdrew it and said we should all run outside–REALLY!
I don’t see this as anything other than an honorable man admitting his position wasn’t the right one at the time and owning up to it. I know haters will say it’s all politically motivated, but then that is the world we live in now.
That takes moral courage. Props
PTH is demonstrating a lot more courage here than some other “leaders.”
Wow, I thought politicians willing to admit fault were extinct. We need more humble leaders.
I like him even more now. He has more humility than the president of the US. He could have brought out the white house sharpie but he didn’t. Good leaders know when they made a mistake and own it.