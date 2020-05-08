Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken agrees with Gov. Noem’s position on COVID19 stay at home orders

Posted on by 6 Comments ↓

6 Replies to “Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken agrees with Gov. Noem’s position on COVID19 stay at home orders”

  1. Anony

    In the end, Ten Haken was wrong and is now worried about re-election.

    He was fro shutting down business one day and 3 days later after all the public pressure he withdrew it and said we should all run outside–REALLY!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous

    I don’t see this as anything other than an honorable man admitting his position wasn’t the right one at the time and owning up to it. I know haters will say it’s all politically motivated, but then that is the world we live in now.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous

    I like him even more now. He has more humility than the president of the US. He could have brought out the white house sharpie but he didn’t. Good leaders know when they made a mistake and own it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.