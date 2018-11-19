Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken chastises Councilor Theresa Stehly for spreading misinformation

Municipal officials apparently don’t care for elected officials use of hyperbole when it comes to telling people how much their utilities are going to cost them.

And over the past few days, Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken has been trying to correct misinformation being spread by Councilor Theresa Stehly declaring that citizens will be paying $300 a month for sewer service:

“We got a $12 million payment a year — sorry, we’re going to up your payment to $300 a month,” she said last Tuesday while voicing concerns about how the city will pay for what would be the largest capital project in Sioux Falls history. and… The mayor on Friday scolded Stehly in an email sent to her, her colleagues on City Council, select city staff and members of the media. “Unfortunately, this week you broke a sacred trust elected leaders have with their constituents,” the email read. “As elected officials we have an obligation to present factual information to the public. … Spreading such misinformation when factual projections have been presented to you is a disservice to your constituents and I’m disappointed you knowingly spread this false information.”

Read the entire article here.

Isn’t one “Lora Hubbel” enough for Sioux Falls?

